The Taney County Ambulance District celebrated EMS Week, May 15 to 21, by holding their 2022 Awards Banquet to honor outstanding work by members of their team.
The theme of EMS Week 2022 was “Rising to the Challenge” which TCAD said in a Facebook posting is aimed to “remind people every day we are faced with so many new challenges in our lives and yet we still rise above them all and continue to respond, support, and care for the needs of our communities.”
The TCAD award winners are:
Employee of the Year - Ben McEntire
Paramedic of the Year - Sydney Clement
EMT of the Year - Ryan Watkins
Emergency Medical Dispatcher of the Year - Robert Taylor
Officer of the Year - Major Josh Single
Clement joined TCAD in 2017 as an EMT and finished paramedic school in August 2021. She is cross-trained as a dispatcher and is part of TCAD’s response time task force and TCAD task force.
Watkins became a member of TCAD while he was a sophomore in high school as a volunteer. He completed his EMT degree and applied for a job with TCAD in 2015. He works with students and new hires to learn the procedures of the department.
Officer of the Year Josh Single joined TCAD in 2005 as a dispatcher, became an EMT in 2007, a paramedic in 2014, and quickly rose through the ranks to become the Operations Major. He also has 20 years experience in firefighting, the last 9 as an officer with Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
Taylor was hired in 2018 as a dispatcher and is also a training officer. He also serves with Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
Employee of the Year McEntire joined TCAD in 2015 as an EMT and completed paramedic training in 2018. In addition to his duties with the department, he volunteers as a park medic on the Buffalo National River Search & Rescue team, with skills in rope rescue, high angle technical rescue, and area search.
McEntire was given special recognition on social media during EMS week for an above-and-beyond effort in early May 2022 when he was off-duty and came upon the scene of a motor vehicle collision. McEntire realized one victim of the crash suffered severe injuries which would require the use of a tourniquet. He used one from a personal emergency kit on the victim who was transported to a regional trauma center, where the doctor who treated them said they would have died without McEntire’s efforts.
