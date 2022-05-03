Mural Artist Christine Riutzel will have a new exhibit at the Southern Missouri Arts Connection gallery for the month of May.
The Disagreeable Giver by Riutzel will be on display May 6 through 28, at the SMAC Gallery, located at historic 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, according to a press release from SMAC. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The Vintage Paris Coffee kiosk will also be on hand for opening night.
This show is a departure from Riutzel’s signature public art style and her art persona, stated the release.
Riutzel said the process of preparing this exhibit has been part of a healing process through creating art with layers of meaning via a variety of mediums, including paint, light, tufted rug, embroidery and even bead works.
“I don’t think art has to have meaning but I also want to talk about it if someone finds something deeper,” Riutzel said. “The show is about relationships. As an artist, being terrified of being boxed in by others I have resisted creating meaning into my art. As I hit the peak of conquering the medium of painting, I knew I had to move into something else. (I am) using my art to process the trauma.”
Through this display, Riutzel touches on her experience of growing up in an atmosphere which was not open to spiritual questioning due to psychological abuse, manipulation, control and patriarchy entangled in her religious upbringing, states the release.
Riutzel said she was determined not to become bitter about her childhood.
“It is up to me to heal my inner child,” Riutzel said. “It’s my own responsibility.”
Riutzel told Branson Tri-Lakes News her anxiety was high with dealing with the very personal journey.
“I chose to touch on sensitive topics. I knew I couldn’t throw together something quickly,” Riutzel said. “I was taking notes and doing tons of prep work a year. I knew if I procrastinated and wasn’t thoughtful I’d be disappointed in myself. My anxiety when it comes to dealing with spiritual topics has been at an all time high these days. I knew using art as my therapy could help me get past some road blocks. I joined a spiritual abuse and religious trauma recovery group and got their support and advice. For years I’ve been searching for my true authentic self as an artist. I noticed nobody is creating art in the deconstruction community. I felt led to start which (I hope) may lead to a movement.”
Riutzel said this mindset has allowed her to be freed from both pleasing people and indoctrination.
Riutzel invites her audience at the exhibit to practice “the art of listening” with Riutzel’s use of imagery in art. She said her intention is to open “a doorway to lead others who feel like me to give them a space to feel heard and validated.”
Through the exhibit, Riutzel shares insights into the movement of Deconstruction by expressing her own experiences with an aim of also initiating a conversation free of assumptions, labels and religious branding, states the release.
Riutzel said she hopes the audience who comes to see her exhibit can find some inspiration for healing.
“I hope my work can speak to people who have a subconscious craving it,” Riutzel said. “Sometimes the biggest part of healing comes from being seen, heard, and validated even as indirectly as looking at a piece of art. But for those who have experienced similar things to me, I want them to know using art as a way to express themselves is healing. In a lot of ways I’ve struggled with peoples reactions. The work touches on my insecurities of being misunderstood and my instincts to constantly defend myself. Something people don’t talk about much, but it’s a big part of being human so why not make art about that?”
Locals and out-of-towners alike have likely experienced some of Riutzel’s murals, particularly the wall project on Downing Street, where she led a team of seven artists. Area businesses have invested in mural projects by Riutzel either inside or outside of their businesses. Hook & Ladder Pizza Co. in Hollister has one of her murals which is a special tribute given to firefighters. Branson Skateworld also features an extensive mural by Riutzel. Riutzel is also playing an active role in MIDxMIDWST Mural & Culture Festival in downtown Springfield Sept. 10 to 11 with an artist roster from across the country. She has taken her full-time mural art to other public projects in Indiana. Riutzel serves on the Hollister Parks & Recreation Board and is also the vice president for the SMAC Board. Her Instagram @beautyfromlight shares her vibrant style.
This year, SMAC is highlighting worthy nonprofit organizations. This month, the Branson Humane Society will be highlighted at the opening reception. The Humane Society provides aid in the alleviation of distress and suffering of animals, and promotes humane treatment through protection, placement and public education. Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC), a 501(C)3 nonprofit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, strives to improve the quality of life in Southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
