A recent safety incident at the Branson Promised Land Zoo has resulted in the death of one of their animals.
A statement from Promised Land Zoo’s management said in June an animal had bitten a staff member after escaping an enclosure after staff failed to follow protocol.
“A staff member failed to follow the training and safety protocol regarding an animal enclosure and an animal left the enclosure,” Director of Operations Laura Sanders-Remenar told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Staff immediately engaged in securing the animal and in that effort, one of our staff suffered a minor bite that required medical attention. The staff member who was injured was taken immediately for treatment and required 2 stitches to secure the wound, and returned to work that day.”
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) responded the following day with an inspection of the Zoo, where the USDA staff reviewed and re-approved the safety protocols in place, along with the contingency plan PLZ has for animals and Staff.
Under Missouri State Law, the animal who bit the staff member was tested for rabies and found to be negative. Sanders-Remenar said the animal was “humanely euthanized in accordance with State Law and our approved program of veterinary care.”
The USDA has carried out a full inspection of the property and found “no non-compliant issues.”
“We take our safety protocols very seriously and want our customers to know that their and the animals’ safety is always our first goal,” Sanders-Remenar said. “In nearly 30 years of operation, and the successful resulting animal care, we have never had an incident requiring submission of rabies testing and don’t foresee this as an issue in the future.”
She said despite the likelihood of no further incidents, they will be refreshing all staff on the park’s safety procedures.
The city of Branson said in a statement the animal never left zoo property, so Branson police had no authority to step in and control the incident. The day of the event, Branson police were on the scene, in the event the animal escaped the property.
The city’s statement also noted the 2019 proposed revised animal ordinance would have given the Branson Police Department the ability to review and monitor plans to handle animal escapes, but it was voted down by the Board of Aldermen in January 2022. Because the revisions were not passed, the Branson Police Department has no authority in this area.
“Animal escapes are tricky situations,” the city’s statement reads. “Several years ago a gorilla at the Dallas zoo escaped its enclosure. The Dallas Police Department shot and killed the gorilla inside the zoo property. It was a terrible incident and the DPD was raked over the coals for not tranquilizing the animal. The zoo had no plan or way to tranquilize the animal.
“The escape plans we outlined in the updated proposed animal ordinance would have provided the oversight we need to ensure community safety.”
The USDA provided inspection reports showing the last time Promised Land Zoo was cited for any “non-compliant items” was 2018, a span of seven inspections.
(0) comments
