The Branson Parks & Recreation Department will be holding the 8th semi-annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Branson RecPlex parking lot.
Vendor setup will begin at 6 a.m..
“Our Community Garage Sale is always a popular event for both buyers and sellers,” Branson Parks & Recreation Director, Cindy Shook, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “While the event features around 65 booth spaces, we still typically see a lengthy waiting list to reserve a spot. This enjoyable event has now become a tradition for many vendors and members of our community to enjoy twice a year.”
According to the department’s press release, the garage sale will feature up to 65 booths. The fee for a booth is $15 and the booths will be approximately 18 inches by 18 inches in size.
Registration can be done in person at the Branson RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy., or you can register online through the BransonParksAndRecreation.com website.
More information is available on the website or by calling 417-335-2368.
