A “conversation with the candidates” at the Copeland Theatre for Branson’s mayoral candidates included several heated moments.
Much of the debate centered around the city’s hiring of Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp and the questions surrounding her qualifications for the position. Former mayor Karen Best, and current Alderman Chuck Rodriguez, both claimed Stepp was not truly qualified for the office, although when asked by the panelists to show exactly where Mayor Larry Milton and the Board of Aldermen violated city code or rules in the hiring, neither candidate provided a direct answer.
“The board approved a process through the HR committee and through the board to lay down rules on how they would hire the city administrator,” Rodriguez said. “I think we spent $27,000 to hire BakerTilly to vet candidates and bring them to the board. We never got to interview any of those candidates.”
Rodriguez then said video of the July 12, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting at the two hour, 12 minute mark of the recording shows the mayor asking BakerTilly to push Cathy Stepp through the process while they’re doing their research.
Best said she watched the Board of Alderman meetings and said Alderman Cody Fenton said during the meeting Stepp should not be hired, which Best considered was a red flag. She also noted Milton saying no one was interviewed for the position after Stepp was considered the top candidate by three aldermen.
“That goes a long way to what Chuck said about three aldermen running the city without the other three being involved,” Best said.
Best then said the code said a city administrator “should” have a master’s degree, which Stepp does not have, and that should “is a very strong statement” which means it is in the “best interest of the city” to get someone with bachelor’s and master’s degree. Best then said when a city administrator was hired under her, former Branson City Clerk Lisa Westfall was considered, but rejected because they considered the master’s degree a requirement despite the city code not specifically requiring it.
Mayor Milton countered his opponents by citing Stepp’s resume.
“This topic keeps coming up and up,” Milton said. “Cathy has an extensive resume. She was the Regional Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency. She provided oversight over six Great Lakes states. Lead a team of over 1,000 employees. She authorized over $300 million in grants.”
Milton said Stepp also ran the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and was a Wisconsin state senator for four years. Milton said her experience not only qualifies her to run a municipal government operation, but her experience qualifies her for the position even without a master’s degree.
Milton also said Stepp had the second highest score from BakerTilly.
When asked whether they would replace Stepp if elected, Rodriguez said if she moves in the direction the elected officials tell her to go, and it makes city directors happy, he would keep her. Best said she doesn’t have the qualifications to do the job, and with a caveat that she would need to see Stepp’s actual employment contract, but she would likely remove her. Milton “enthusiastically” supported Stepp.
The candidates were asked about a 12 month economy in Branson.
“Pigeon Force does it already,” Milton said. “Pigeon Forge markets itself 12 months out of the year. We already have the product! We have the theaters, we have the restaurants, we have the lodging, we have the retail. In my opinion, promoting Branson as a 12 month destination, our employees instead of going on layoffs…there’s a very good chance we can grow our business.”
Best thanked Milton for bringing up the improvements and growth of Branson’s business and entertainment sectors to make the city a 12 month economy, saying his administration was enjoying the fruit of her labor when she was in office from 2015 to 2019. She said she was the real estate broker who sold the Grand Palace and the developers who bought the property asked her what to do with the property, and she told them to build an aquarium. She said having 12 month attractions like Fritz’s Adventure were key to continued forward momentum in Branson.
Rodriguez talked about Commerce Park and said a lot of the area is flat ground and the city needs to get with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to get that area developed. He said there need to be jobs here to bring families that will live in the city year round.
Video of the entire debate is available on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.