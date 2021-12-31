Both the Republican and Democratic redistricting plans for the Missouri State House will bring changes to the district for representatives who cover Stone and Taney counties.
The new district will shrink the district of Branson area Rep. Brian Seitz, while remaking the district of Rep. Brad Hudson to include almost half of Christian County. Rep. Travis Smith will also gain a part of Stone County.
The members of the redistricting committee will have to decide on one map before Jan. 23, 2022 or the Missouri Supreme Court will decide. The Court will put together a panel of six judges to decide the maps just like in 2001 and 2011.
The 156th District, represented by Seitz, will lose the lower portion of the current layout. A portion of Hollister will move from Seitz’s district and into the 155th District of Rep. Travis Smith.
This means the southern portion of Hollister moves from a Representative who covers mostly eastern Taney with a focus on Branson and Hollister, to a Representative who will cover hundreds of miles.
The change is of some concern to Rep. Seitz.
“It’s been my honor to represent the fine folks of the 156th during my first term,” Seitz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Due to the values, opportunities and uniqueness of the area, we have seen unprecedented growth, particularly in the primary population centers of Branson and Hollister.
“Logistically, because of the increased population, I realize that some of the geographic area of the 156th will be lost to me. My concern is that the neighboring district will be quite large in terms of landmass, but Representative Travis Smith, of the 155th, is eminently qualified to do the job and I look forward to working closely with him, as well as Representative Brad Hudson. The newly drawn maps may change yet again, but regardless, I will continue to work hard for the fine folks here in the Southwest Missouri Ozarks region.”
The change to the 138th District has Rep. Brad Hudson losing the southern portion of Stone County to Smith, but picking up almost half of Christian County.
Hudson tells the Branson Tri-Lakes News that he’s conflicted about the new map.
“The proposal I’ve seen has left me with mixed emotions,” Hudson said. “Losing part of Stone County is not something that makes me happy. I have a lot of friends and family that live south of Table Rock Lake, and I love representing them. I was glad however to see that the majority of Stone County would remain in the district where I live. As far as the addition of so much of Christian County is concerned, I think it could actually be a good fit. Through my years in ministry, and through representing the Billings area now, I’ve gotten to know quite a few Christian County folks, and have found them to be good, God fearing, common sense people much like the constituents that I’m already accustomed to representing. I would have to put quite a few more miles on my vehicle, but that’s a small price to pay for being blessed with the opportunity to live in, and represent, so much of rural Missouri.”
The committee looking into changes to the map for the State Senate have not approved any redistricting map, making it more likely the matter will end up in the hands of the Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.