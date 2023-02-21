Area agencies providing healthcare related services to the region have the opportunity to receive funding from the Skaggs Foundation.
The foundation announced they are accepting applications and letters of intent from any organization who wants to receive funds from the Skaggs Legacy Endowment. The endowment is a restricted fund dedicated to improving the health and wellness of residents of Stone and Taney counties.
“Through Skaggs Legacy Endowment, we are investing in the health and wellness of our community today and for generations to come,” Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants Committee Chairman Nita Jane Ayres said in a statement. “We had many wonderful organizations step up over the past decade and make a tremendous difference in our community. We look forward to continuing to invest in projects that truly make a difference in the health of our area.”
Agencies who want to be considered for funding must present a program which is focused on health and/or wellness. Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit organization with current proof of 501(c)3 status, a school, or a government agency.
Priority will be given to collaborative efforts to address access to care, child and family safety, dental care, mental health, healthy lifestyles, or substance use.
Two levels of grants are available to applicants: a Helping Hands grant between $1,000 and $5,000. Helping Hands grants are one-year grants. The second grant is a Priority Health Needs grant with a minimum amount of $5,001 and no maximum amount.
Letters of intent are due to the foundation no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
In 2022, the foundation awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to local agencies, impacting an estimated 45,000 lives.
Information about applying for grants is available at SkaggsFoundation.org. Questions about the grants can be directed to Mindy Honey by calling 417-335-7340 or emailing Mindy.Honey@skaggs.net.
