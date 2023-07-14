The Branson Police Department gained some much needed funds for their K9 units thanks to a fundraiser by the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
The association hosted an event at Petco in Branson on Saturday, May 6, to help raise awareness of the association and the uses of the K9 units by the Branson PD. The event raised $1,314.30.
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt was very pleased with the donation.
“This makes our day when we receive donations and support,” Schmitt said. “Where I came from, we didn’t get this kind of support, so it’s great to have.”
Schmitt said this idea sparked from a single resident.
“This was basically just a resident who came up and wanted to raise funds for our K9s,” Schmitt said. “They came to us, and were put in touch with the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and they teamed up. Now we have a check for over $1,300 which goes straight to the K9 program.”
Schmitt said any local charity who wants to raise funds for the department is welcome to hold fundraising events.
“We will happily take their money if it improves the police department and our ability to help the community,” Schmitt said. “That’s the best part of all of this. Every dollar goes back into serving the community.”
Interested charitable organizations can reach the department through their website, bransonmo.gov/police.
