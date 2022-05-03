Bass Pro Shops announced they will be opening a new family health center in Springfield which will be open to employees of Big Cedar and other area Bass Pro entities.
Company Founder Johnny Morris announced the company had purchased a former Greyhound bus terminal on East Kearney Street in Springfield, across the street from the company’s “Base Camp” and will be turning it into a health clinic.
“We are excited to deliver the best and most convenient health care available to our Ozarks area Outfitters and their families,” Morris said in a statement. “We are grateful for the continued hard work and dedication of the ‘World’s Foremost Outfitters.’ We hope that the facility will provide benefits and peace of mind for our people and their families for many years to come.”
The new center was inspired by Morris’ visits to other corporations who have similar facilities for employees. The center will provide primary care, preventative wellness, and treatment of acute and chronic conditions. The facility will also have a drive-up pharmacy for prescriptions.
The facility will be available for employees and their family members over 2-years-old.
Bass Pro will partner on the clinic with Premise Health, which operates over 600 clinics in 44 states. Premise has developed clinics for employees of companies like Walgreens, Toyota, and Capital One.
