Some residents of Stone County can now get a rebate to help them get their septic tanks pumped out.
H2Ozarks has launched a Septic Tank Pump Out Rebate Program for residents in Stone and southeast Barry counties. A $50.00 rebate is available to homeowners meeting the eligibility requirements and who have their septic tank pumped out by a licensed sludge hauler during the project period of Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, according to a press release from H2Ozarks.
Residents, who are not on city sewer systems and have septic systems can apply for the rebate. A septic system treats residential wastewater and is most common in rural areas where access to centralized sewer systems is limited. Septic systems are generally minimally disruptive to the environment, but systems have to be pumped out and maintained properly to stay effective and safe. When septic tanks are inadequate or improperly maintained, it can lead to failures which pose risks to both public and environmental health. Maintaining clean waterways promotes abundant wildlife, healthy drinking water sources, and helps maintain the region’s economic vitality.
Rebates will be issued in the order received to homeowners meeting all eligibility criteria. Rebates are limited to the first 50 eligible households. Forms must be received during the project period. Homeowners may apply for the rebate online, by mail, or in person at the H2Ozarks office in Kimberling City, located at 11 Oak Drive in Kimberling City.
Funding for this project was made possible by a grant H2Ozarks received from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation.
“H2Ozarks is grateful for this grant from the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation. This rebate program will encourage homeowners to have their septic systems pumped out, thus preventing overflows and pollution entering our waterways,” Program Director of H2Ozarks Jerry Harman said in a press release.
The rebate from H2Ozarks only covers the southern region in Stone County and southeast Barry County, however, the northern region of Stone County is covered by a septic pump out rebate program administered by the James River Basin Partnership.
The Table Rock Lake Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Stone County and southeast Barry County through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership. Founded on March 31, 2004, Table Rock Lake Community Foundation has distributed more than $9 million back to the community.
H2Ozarks is a non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the water quality of the upper White River Basin watershed for over 20 years.
For more information about these programs visit h2ozarks.org/septic/rebates/, email contact@h2ozarks.org, or call Jerry Harman at 417-739-5001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.