The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend the city’s deal with Baker Tilly to handle the city’s financial management.
The firm was contracted with the city to handle city financial matters following the termination of Jamie Rouch as Finance Director in late April 2022.
Mayor Pro-Tem Clay Cooper, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Larry Milton, asked about the length of the contract. City Clerk Lisa Westfall said the contract was basically month-to-month because it could be terminated at any time.
The city’s representative from Baker Tilly agreed with Westfall.
“We have calculated this through the end of the year, but it could be terminated at any time,” Ben Hart of Baker Tilly told the aldermen.
The firm has been providing the city a number of different services, essentially fulfilling the role of a city finance director.
The Interim Financial Management Services agreement requires the firm to:
- Provide leadership and assist city staff with annual budget preparation, including forecasting future budgets, income, and expenses;
- Budget monitoring, reporting, and analysis;
- Remote accounting assistance;
- On-call general consulting services.
A staff report from Westfall said Baker Tilly may also be called on in 2023 for debt issuance and administration and economic development incentive reviews.
The city has also been using Baker Tilly for grant research and applications, which has brought millions into the city for public parks and other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.