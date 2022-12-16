The Branson High School Future Farmers of America helped feed more than 12,000 area seniors during a volunteer opportunity with Ozarks Food Harvest.
Branson’s FFA students worked together to pack 18 pallets of boxed meals tailored for senior citizens across the region.
“We were invited to volunteer by the staff at Ozarks Food Harvest; they are currently having some challenges getting enough volunteers,” Branson High School FFA Advisor Nicole Crocker said in a statement. “I ran the idea by our chapter officers and they loved it, wanting to give back to those in need in our community.”
The boxes contained cereal, chicken, peanut butter, canned foods, powdered milk, rice, and other dried goods. The meals are created in line with USDA standards for seniors. The team packed a total of 12,848 meals.
“As I looked down the row of FFA members working away, I had a moment that made my heart truly happy,” Crocker said. “It was a great feeling to see FFA members give up their evening to give back.”
Jordan Browning of Ozarks Food Harvest said the students’ help was vital during this season.
“The Branson FFA chapter was an immense help as The Food Bank has been experiencing an increased demand for food this holiday season,” Browning said. “We’re so thankful for their assistance and willingness to help their neighbors in need.”
Ozarks Food Harvest serves 270 hunger relief organizations across the Ozarks. More information about their services can be found at ozarksfoodharvest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.