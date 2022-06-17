A man who initially told police he murdered Billy Mack Walker in Galena last December has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges related to his helping dispose of the body.
Gerald Hoffman, 55, pleaded guilty on June 6, 2022 to two counts of Tampering with Evidence in a Felony Prosecution and was sentenced to three years in prison on both counts, with the sentences to run consecutively. The plea and sentence were reached in a deal with Stone County prosecutors.
“Hoffman was not involved in the killing of Billy Mack Walker but that he did assist in disposing of the his body, which is evidence in the murder, and in disposing of Walker’s clothes, the carpet that they disposed of Walker in, and the chair that Walker was in at the time he was shot,” Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, one for the body and one for the clothes and other items. Each of those charges is designated as a Class E felony meaning that they carry up to four years in prison as a maximum sentence.
“Upon Hoffman pleading guilty I asked the judge for a three year sentence on each count and for those to run consecutively for a total of six years. Judge Cole followed that recommendation. I believe that to be a fair sentence considering that the evidence tampered with was in a murder case and was pleased that Judge followed my request.”
Walker’s remains were found along a road in rural Dade County on Dec. 15, 2021. An autopsy confirmed he had been shot to death.
Initially, Hoffman told police he had shot Walker three times with a .22 caliber gun while Walker was sitting in a chair. He said Sheila Phillips then helped him dump the body and then burn the chair, Walker’s clothes, and a blanket they wrapped the body in for transport.
He later recanted, and Stone County investigators recorded a phone conversation where Phillips said “she wasn’t going to allow someone else to suffer for what she had done.” Murder charges were then filed against Phillips instead of Hoffman.
Hoffman remains in the Stone County Jail pending transfer to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Phillips is in the Stone County Jail on $50,000 bond with a hearing scheduled for July 5, pending a ruling on a change of venue and judge motion by Phillips’ attorney Hannah Kohler.
