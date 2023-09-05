C of O 911 - MEDIA.jpg

On Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m., College of the Ozarks will hold a special ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Courtesy of College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks will hold a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the terrorist attacks which occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at the Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial located next to the Point Lookout Fire Department on James Forsythe Drive on the C of O campus, at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony.

