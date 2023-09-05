College of the Ozarks will hold a ceremony to commemorate the lives of those who perished in the terrorist attacks which occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will take place at the Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial located next to the Point Lookout Fire Department on James Forsythe Drive on the C of O campus, at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony.
Retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel Loren M. Lundstrom will be the special guest speaker for the ceremony. Beginning in 1983, Lundstrom’s military career began with intelligence support during the marine barracks bombing in Beirut. This extended to roles like intelligence coordinator during the Bosnia conflict, overseeing counterterrorism and investigations.
As Director of Intelligence for the US 13th Air Force, Lundstrom’s responsibilities included monitoring Asia-Pacific military threats, engaging with allies, and reporting on terrorism. Lundstrom was on duty at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attack and was part of the subsequent military response operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle as an Air Force Crisis Action Team Executive Officer at the Pentagon. His career concluded at CIA Headquarters as the executive officer for the Associate Director of Central Intelligence for Military Support, managing coordination between Defense and CIA for Afghan and Iraqi operations.
The ceremony will include a welcome by College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson, music from the College of the Ozarks Concert Band, the raising of the 9/11 National Remembrance Flag, a special presentation by the fifth-grade students at the College’s S. Truett Cathy Lower School, and special remarks by Lundstrom.
College of the Ozarks Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman said the college sees the importance of involving students in the ceremony.
“College of the Ozarks is intentional about involving students in such important remembrances to help them learn, so that we never forget,” Coleman said. “This ceremony is also a great opportunity for members of the community to come together in remembrance with the entire campus family.”
For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
