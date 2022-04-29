The Mayor of Branson issued two proclamations honoring cornerstones of Branson’s tourism and entertainment industries at the April 26, 2022 Board of Alderman Meeting.
The proclamations, one for the Baldknobbers, and the second for Harold Bell Wright and the Shepherd of the Hills outdoor drama, are bookending what Alderman Marshall Howden called “Founder’s Week” in Branson.
“The mayor has announced the celebration of musical Founder’s Week to be held from April 27 to May 4,” Howden said. “Over the past year, the city has celebrated multiple musical holidays honoring such legends as Shoji Tabuchi, Glenn Robinson, and the Mabe family of Baldknobbers fame. As this project continues, the need for an entire week honoring the individuals who began this musical tradition arose.”
Howden said while Bell is being specifically honored, others who helped create Branson’s music scene will be spotlighted during the week. He asked residents to share stories about “the legends who created this town.”
The mayor’s first proclamation named April 27, 2022 as “Mabe Family Baldknobbers Day” in the city.
The proclamation recalls the history of the show, founded in the late 1950s by Bill, Bob, Jim, and Lyle Mabe. The group were given their break on the “Ozark Jubilee” in Springfield, then began the “first-ever permanent music show in Branson.”
“The family has redefined the cultural Ozarks stereotype to represent the wholesome side of this way of life,” the mayor read from his proclamation. “They have in turn entertained families with a positive message for generations.”
Milton noted a member of the Mabe family has led the show since 1960 and “each generation continues to redefine the show in their own image.”
The final day of Founder’s Week, May 4, will be honoring Harold Bell Wright, the pastor who wrote the seminal work “The Shepherd of the Hills,” which brought hundreds of thousands of tourists to the Ozarks and spurred the outdoor drama which has been performed in the area since 1960.
The proclamation notes the historical importance of Bell’s writing. The book was the first American novel to sell one million copies in the U.S. and was adapted into multiple films including a 1941 adaptation starring John Wayne.
The Shepherd of the Hills complex said in a Facebook statement they are planning a special event for May 4, to mark the 150th birthday of Wright.
The special Harold Bell Wright Birthday Celebration will include a ribbon-cutting to reopen “Uncle Ike’s Post Office” which had been closed for rehabilitation. There will be no admission charge that afternoon to the farm area of the complex.
More information on the event at Shepherd of the Hills can be found on their website, theshepherdofthehills.com.
