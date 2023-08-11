The city of Branson is asking for their citizen’s feedback regarding the fluoridation of the city’s water.
The city announced on Monday, July 31, they would be opening a 90-day comment period for public feedback on the issue. The Branson Board of Aldermen are using the comment period to help them determine the community’s desires ahead of a Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, when they are scheduled for a tentative vote on the subject.
“The input we receive from our residents will help our municipality to better understand the needs of the community, consider different points of view, improve the quality of our policymaking, and ensure our city government reflects the values of our community,” Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp said in a statement.
Branson has added fluoride to drinking water since 1992. The city is the only one of three water suppliers to Branson residents who fluoridate their water. The issue of fluoride in the water is being examined because of a request from the city’s utility department to replace equipment used in the fluoridation process, the board is looking at whether or not the replacements would be necessary if the community no longer wants the service.
The board received opinions from the public and a presentation from Utilities Director Kendall Powell at their July 13 board meeting, which can be viewed online at bransonmo.gov/livestream.
More information about the city’s water systems can be found at bransonmo.gov/utilities.
Anyone interested in commenting to city leaders about water fluoridation should email their comments to publicomment@bransonmo.gov.
