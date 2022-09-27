A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award.
Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks, who gave Derges the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year award, has rescinded the honor after a unanimous vote from the organization’s Board of Directors.
“The decision is based on a board-adopted policy that awards and honors may be revoked if the recipient ‘has been convicted of a criminal offense or confirmed to have engaged in unethical conduct, whereby the ongoing association with the recipient will negatively reflect on the CFO,’” a statement from CFO said.
Derges had been given the award because of the “Lift Up Someone Today” medical mission she had founded in the region. The action is the first time CFO has stripped a Humanitarian of the Year winner of the award.
“The Humanitarian Award was founded in 1989 by Jewell Thompson Schweitzer to recognize individuals in the region who have ‘the courage to take decisive action needed, the wisdom to face aggressive challenges, and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long-term impact on the betterment of the community’,” CFO said in their statement.
Derges had been elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2020 in District 140. She refused to resign when she was first charged with the crimes, resulting in the Republican Party leadership stripping her of any committee assignments and kicking her out of the Republican caucus. She resigned following her conviction, as state law makes her ineligible to run for office with the criminal convictions.
Derges’ attorney Al Watkins said despite the board’s action, she still supports CFO.
“Dr. Derges remains strongly supportive of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and wishes this terrific organization nothing but the absolute best,” Watkins said.
Her clinic in Branson has been listed for sale.
