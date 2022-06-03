The American Cancer Society and the Skaggs Foundation are teaming up to help area cancer patients who are being heavily impacted by the significant rise in gas prices.
The ACS and Skaggs are providing gas cards for patients like Steph Townsend, who is fighting stage 4 colorectal cancer.
Townsend lives near Reeds Spring and has to commute around 50 minutes one way to get chemotherapy treatments to fight the cancer that is in her liver, lungs, and colon. Since her diagnosis in December 2020 while fighting a second bout with COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to work.
“Gas was hurting us,” Townsend said. “Without the gas cards, we couldn’t make it.”
The ACS stepped up for their second grant in a year to Skaggs Foundation to provide both gas cards and cab rides for patients like Townsend.
The Skaggs Foundation said the grant allows them to provide the gas card and transportation services to patients in Stone and Taney counties. Patients can obtain more information by contacting the Foundation at SkaggsFoundation.org.
