Cox Medical Center Branson held a quiet celebration on April 12, when they discharged the last patient in their COVID-19 unit.
The staff turned off the lights and opened all the unit doors for the first time in more than two years. While they say the unit may need to be used again if a patient comes in with an acute COVID-19 infection, the fact they could have one day without a COVID-19 patient was a huge boost to the team.
“It’s incredibly amazing,” CMCB Nurse Manager Michelle Cole told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s wonderful. It’s been two years of difficult times. It’s fabulous to see it empty. It fills my heart.”
Cole said for the staff, they’re feeling a collective sense of relief.
“It’s like a big pressure has been released off of you,” Cole said. “They can breathe again.”
CMCB Director of Nursing Adene Smith agreed the empty ward is meaningful for the staff.
“This is one of the best days we’ve had in a really, really long time,” Smith said. “The doors to the unit are open, but the unit is dark and peaceful. It’s so much different than what we’ve witnessed for two years. I just couldn’t help but stop and walk in and thank God for all the staff who have fought this battle against COVID. We know it’s not over -- we’ll still have cases -- but let’s enjoy today and give thanks for our abundant blessings!”
In addition to the closure of the unit, the day marked the return of some volunteer chaplains who had not been able to minister to patients and staff for two years because of the pandemic.
