A fundraiser to help the Branson Police Department’s K9 unit will take place on Saturday, May 6, and will feature a visit from the K9 officers and their handlers.
The fundraiser will take place at Petco, 993 Branson Hills Parkway, from noon until 4 p.m. The K9 officers will appear from noon to 2 p.m. if they are not on a call.
All donations raised during the event will be given to the department to help provide necessary items such as training equipment and duty equipment for the dogs. The fundraiser will also be an educational outreach to teach the community about what is done by the K9 units and also the Branson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association who is hosting the fundraiser.
The BCPAAA is composed of graduates of the city’s citizens police academy which meets one day a week for 12 consecutive weeks starting in September. The academy provides citizens with a complete look at the processes of the Branson Police Department including the K9 unit.
