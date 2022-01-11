A new survey conducted on behalf of the Missouri Scout website is showing almost half of Republican voters in the 7th Congressional district don’t know who they will vote for in the August Republican primary.
The poll conducted by Remington Research Group on Jan. 6-7, surveyed 797 likely 2022 Republican primary voters within the proposed map of the 7th Congressional District.
According to the poll, 49% of likely Republican voters have not decided on who they will vote for in the August primary. Voters who expressed a preference chose 20th District State Senator Eric Burlison (21%) and 29th District State Senator Mike Moon (12%) as the two front runners. No other candidate reached a double-digit percentage in the overall numbers.
“The only poll that really matters to me is election day,” Sen. Burlison told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “However, it’s great to have early support. I’ve worked hard during my time serving the area to be a reliable conservative, and when I look at the poll numbers, I think it shows I’ve been a true conservative.”
In two major metros, Joplin and Springfield, Burlison led both cities but Joplin was significantly more in play than Springfield, which is home area to both Burlison and Jay Wasson. Burlison led in Joplin with 10% of voters, with 72% of the area’s voters undecided. In Springfield, Burlison (24%) led Moon (15%) and Wasson (11%) with 42% of voters still undecided.
“I’m flattered having that name recognition among 12 percent,” Sen. Moon told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We still have a long way to go in the race, and we have a lot of work to do.”
Candidate Audrey Richards told Branson Tri-Lakes News she sees positives in the poll despite being last among those who showed a preference in candidate.
“The amount of undecided voters does not surprise me because people are searching for something other than more of the same,” Richards said. “I am grateful for the 3% share I received in this poll and when I look at these numbers, all I see is room to grow.”
Burlison led in a breakdown of voters into traditional, evangelical, or Trump Republicans; Moon was second for evangelical or Trump voters. Sam Alexander shows second with 13% of traditional voters.
“We believe when voters learn about Jay Wasson, his business background, his lifetime of community service and that he is a constitutional conservative who will put America first again, the undecided will overwhelmingly move to Jay Wasson,” Wasson’s campaign manager, Mavis Busiek, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
In addition to the candidate polling, the survey by moscout.com asked Republican voters if the next Congressman’s next priority should be helping Southwest Missouri or stopping the agenda of the Biden Administration.
In total, 58% of voters said the priority should be stopping the Biden agenda, with 38% choosing putting helping Southwest Missouri first. Only 4% said they could not decide.
Stopping the Biden administration was top priority in both Joplin (57%) and Springfield (59%.) When broken down by ideology, stopping Biden was chosen as a majority by evangelicals (66%) and Trump voters (72%) while those who consider themselves traditional Republicans chose putting Southwest Missouri first by a percentage point, 49-48%.
Richards said she sees the two major answers working together.
“Southwest Missouri always comes first, however, those two things work in concert because the needs and priorities of Southwest Missourians are often overlooked by the Biden administration,” Richards said.
The rest of the polling results can be found at moscout.com and were provided to the Branson Tri-Lakes News courtesy of MOScout.
