In a closed session on Friday, April 22, the Branson Board of Aldermen voted to create a settlement agreement for Stan Dobbins, who had been placed on administrative leave as city administrator.
According to a copy of the meeting’s draft minutes, Alderman Marshall Howden moved to authorize an agreement which would include a payment equal to nine months of salary, and reimbursement of COBRA insurance costs for up to one year if Dobbins wishes to use COBRA. The agreement was seconded by Alderman Cody Fenton.
The agreement also requires the return of all Branson City property.
The measure passed 3-2. Howden, Fenton, and Alderman Ralph LeBlanc voted yes, Aldermen Ruth Denham and Chuck Rodriguez voted no.
The aldermen also increased the pay of City Clerk Lisa Westfall, who is the Acting City Administrator.
Rodriguez moved to increase Westfall’s pay by $8.09 per hour while she is Acting City Administrator. This would put Westfall’s pay in line with the amount paid to the last interim City Administrator’s pay. LeBlanc seconded the motion.
The vote of the five aldermen in attendance was unanimous to increase Westfall’s pay.
Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News was unable to attend the meeting because he was hosting the Branson Music Fest concert at his theatre. However, he said he wouldn’t have supported the agreement.
“I would have voted to only give him what was in his contract and nothing more,” Cooper said.
Cooper provided Branson Tri-Lakes News with an email he sent to his fellow aldermen before the meeting where he stated:
“I personally think that the only thing we should give any employee leaving the city is exactly what they are entitled to in their contract. They signed and agreed to the contract when they started working for the City, and it’s unfair to change the terms as they are leaving.
It also sets a bad precedent. If we continue to sweeten the pot on every employee that decides to leave, or who we let go, then we are establishing that anyone can get anything they want upon departure. We were elected to be good stewards of the citizens’ tax dollars, and this is not good stewardship. They wanted us to cut government wasteful spending, and this actually increases spending.
If every time someone left my theatre I paid them for 6 more months after they left, I wouldn’t have a business for very long. We need to honor the terms of the contract, but that’s it. If I were able to be there, I would be voting to give him only what is in his contract and not a penny more.”
Cooper’s no vote would have created a 3-3 tie, with Mayor Larry Milton left to break the tie.
Milton did not respond with a comment to Branson Tri-Lakes News by press time.
Milton said in a press statement the release of the closed session minutes is part of a new commitment to transparency by the board.
“This board is committed, and I mean committed to open transparency to the public and actions speak louder than words,”Milton said. “Over time you will see this board be more and more transparent,” said Milton. “Our city administrator has agreed when we take it to a vote in executive session, you don’t need to wait to go ask for a sunshine request, we are going to publish it so you know. It’s another step of being transparent.”
Under Missouri law, meetings by public boards which include discussion of personnel can be closed to the public, and subject to release under requests made through the state’s Sunshine Law. Milton had announced at the April 26 Board of Aldermen meeting he would be releasing minutes of closed sessions without the public’s need to file a Sunshine Law request.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Dobbins for comment, but he did not respond by press time.
