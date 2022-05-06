Camp Lookout will be offering a week-long summer camp for Stone and Taney County children.
Camp Lookout, a community outreach program hosted by College of the Ozarks, will continue its 30-year-mission by offering the camp to area children, according to a press release from C of O. The camp is located on the college’s campus near the shore of Lake Taneycomo and is free to children who show a financial need. Five, week long camps run May 30 to July 1. Registration is open to children ages 8 to 12 years-old.
Campers participate in a combination of summer activities and Bible studies led by College of the Ozarks students, who serve as camp staff. They work for the College’s Summer Work Program to offset the cost of their room and board.
“Camp gives counselors another avenue to pursue the calling to spread the gospel to the children of God,” C of O psychology major Coleton Woody said. “For campers, it means they have a chance to get together with others their age to learn about what it means to have a God who loves them and to experience that love.”
The week-long camp is also filled with fun outdoor activities facilitated by student coordinators. Throughout the week, campers play water sports with the help of the campus fire department, perform comedy skits, swim at C of O’s fitness center pool, and spend a day at Silver Dollar City.
“Camp is a place where kids can be kids,” Ryan Knight, director of student activities and camp director for Camp Lookout said. “They are cared for by Jesus-loving and kid-loving young adults who are all about making an impact on the next generation!”
For camp registration and more information visit www.cofo.edu/CampLookout.
