Forsyth businesses have a unique opportunity to boost income by partnering with one of the world’s largest companies.
At the Tuesday, July 9, Forsyth Chamber of Commerce luncheon, the chamber’s special guest speaker was Todd Ghys, Amazon Field Acquisition Manager. Ghys spoke about a new program, Amazon Delivery Partner, which was launched to help businesses in rural areas by giving them the chance to earn money delivering Amazon packages within 10 miles of their business location.
“I appreciate everybody letting me come talk about the program today,’ Ghys said as he addressed the chamber. “First thing, I’m not here to sell more packages for Amazon. So just keep that in mind. This particular program that we are launching in Missouri, is basically designed to support small businesses. The basic reason we are looking to expand this particular program is because the packages are already here, anywhere between 102 150 packages every day already in Forsyth. And so we have a way to get our packages out potentially faster than using the current means and it will help small businesses.”
Ghys explained the program was launched overseas about four years ago and is now live in 10 states.
“We’re expanding to Missouri, Arkansas, and Michigan currently,” Ghys said. “So a couple things about the program, no logistics experience is required. Again, there is the ability with this particular program to earn additional income utilizing your existing infrastructure. So this is a program that is a pretty unique opportunity to basically drive additional revenue without having additional startup costs, which is really awesome.”
The program would work with businesses in Forsyth by delivering 20 to 50 packages every morning at a set time at a store front, which they would then need to deliver by the end of the day.
“Then basically, that business will use their existing infrastructure. Again, whether it’s a business vehicle or personal vehicle, they will use existing staff, or the owner to deliver the packages before 8 p.m. that same day,” Ghys said. “We pay basically on a per package basis, every package, again, it is 20 to 50 packages a day. Twenty is the minimum and 50 is the maximum. We provide all hardware, all apps, everything that you would need as a business owner to be able to make these particular deliveries.”
There is no upfront fee, or start up. Ghys also explained there is no contract for any specified amount of time when businesses sign up and make their way through Amazon’s vetting process.
“This program is unique and again there is basically no startup cost, there is no contract,” Ghys said. “So you don’t have to sign up to be a delivery driver or a delivery partner for six months or eight months or a year. You do not have to do that.”
Ghys said the program is designed to help small businesses drive extra revenue into their pockets in hopes to help small communities. The program does have some requirements which businesses must meet.
“The basic program requirements kind of give you an idea of the ease. You, obviously, have to be a business, with the proper business licenses with the state on record. We’re not looking for individuals. You have to have a secure place to be able to basically store these packages safely overnight, though overnights would be a rarity. Because again, you’re only getting 20 to 50 packages that should be delivered everyday before 8 p.m.,” Ghys said. “If you use your existing team to help deliver the package, there should not be any additional payroll with this program. This is really again, designed to help. Maybe it’s an under employed employee, maybe they’ve had to drop down to part time from full time, this gives the business the ability to make up that difference basically. Really the only federal requirements there. We have to have a background check on all of our delivery associates or the delivery associates that the business has. The delivery associates must also be 18 (years old). So 18 and pass a background check. That’s it.”
The program does require a few things from its partners, as well.
“A couple of things with the program. This is a seven day a week requirement, and it is 360 days a year. So there are five days that we do not deliver,” Ghys said. “Now a couple of things we hear a lot is ‘Well, my business is not open for seven days’. We have a lot of business owners that make it work. The great thing with it is that this gives the business owner the complete ability to make this work for their business. So whether that is paying somebody hourly on that Sunday, whether it is strictly a contracted worker like it can be like a brother-in-law, and he’s needing extra money so he’s going to deliver for me on Sunday for three hours. All it is we have to have somebody there to receive the packages every morning at the set time. And then you take the three to four hours that it takes to actually deliver it. So again, it doesn’t have to be an actual employee. And it can be just somebody, who is contracted with you, to get those deliveries made. Really the business itself has really one requirement, you have to have a million dollar general liability insurance for the business. That’s really to protect the business in general, there is no additional insurance that is required from a delivery standpoint.”
Ghys said Amazon is looking for five businesses in Forsyth to become delivery partners.
“What we’re looking for basically is partners that are really wanting to drive some additional revenue to their business. If you just go off the 20 package minimum a day at 360 days a year, it’s $18,000 in additional revenue,” Ghys said. “That is off the base of 20 packages minimum so you can see if you’re starting to deliver 40 to 50 packages a day, you’re quickly approaching $40,000 to $45,000 a year. In addition the only cost associated is some gas costs associated with making the deliveries. But again, no upfront cost, or no contract to sign on to be a delivery partner. Again, we just asked that, again, the businesses that come on, take pride in ownership of their business and want to be a good representative of Amazon.”
Ghys said the program is also looking for partners in Kimberling City, Blue Eye and Cape Fair.
For more information visit logistics.amazon.com/marketing/delivery-partner or contact Ghys at toddghys@amazon.com.
