The Hollister High School Tiger Band had a clean sweep of Class 2A in preliminaries at the Branson Marching Band Invitational on Saturday Oct. 16, taking first in class as well as outstanding music, outstanding visual, outstanding percussion, and outstanding guard.
In finals competition against both 3A and 4A schools, the Hollister Band marched their way into 3rd place with Kickapoo taking 2nd and Bixby, OK taking 1st.
The HHS band travels to St. Louis this weekend to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional Championship and in November to Indianapolis where they will compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.
The band will perform in a “Send Off” show on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Hollister High School Stadium. The public is welcome to attend.
