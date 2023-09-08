The Branson AquaPlex went to the dogs on Labor Day for the end-of-the-swimming-season Doggie Swim. Every year, Parks and Recreation staff open the gates following the final scheduled open swim for the year for canines and their humans to have a few hours of enjoyment.
The event was sponsored by Culver’s, who provided all the four-legged participants with a “puppy cup” of custard for them to enjoy when they finished swimming.
