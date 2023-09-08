2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 6.jpg
Jason Wert

The Branson AquaPlex went to the dogs on Labor Day for the end-of-the-swimming-season Doggie Swim. Every year, Parks and Recreation staff open the gates following the final scheduled open swim for the year for canines and their humans to have a few hours of enjoyment.

The event was sponsored by Culver’s, who provided all the four-legged participants with a “puppy cup” of custard for them to enjoy when they finished swimming.

2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 20.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 19.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 18.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 17.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 16.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 15.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 14.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 13.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 12.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 11.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 10.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 9.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 89.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 8.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 7.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 5.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 4.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 3.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 2.jpg
2023 Branson Aquaplex Doggie 1.jpg

