Branson Mayor Larry Milton has proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 5, as Branson’s 6th Annual National Night Out.
National Night Out is a nationwide event that focuses on strengthening relationships between neighbors and improving relationships between citizens, first responders, and city staff. On Oct. 5, neighborhoods across Branson will be hosting block parties, cookouts, and other community events that will feature visits from first responders and other city departments.
“I am grateful that the Mayor has recognized how important this event and night is with his proclamation,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said in a press release. “National Night Out is a time for our residents to build stronger communities by rekindling friendships and fostering new ones throughout their neighborhoods. I am proud that our community embraces National Night Out. I encourage everyone to participate or even host their own block party.”
The 2021 event has 13 neighborhoods with registered block parties. Each event will vary, with some having live music, others bounce houses, and cookouts.
More information about National Night Out can be found on the Branson Police Department’s page at BransonMo.gov under “Special Programs.”
