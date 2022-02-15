Most Branson city employees are halfway to a 7% increase in their salaries.
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the first reading of Bill 6132, amending the 2022 budget for the city to adjust monies allowing for a 7% cost-of-living increase for full-time city employees, with the exception of administration, directors, and assistant directors, who will be given a 4% increase in pay.
“The inflation rate for 2021 was 7% and the cost of all our goods is skyrocketing,” Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch told the aldermen. “What we wanted to do per a request from the city administrator was to look at what we could do for our employees to help them maintain and keep up with the costs of everything.”
Rouch said even with “challenges to our operating budget” it’s been discussed other communities and businesses are upping the pay of their employees.
“In an effort to keep up and stay competitive, we’re trying to do what we can for the purpose of our staff,” Rouch said. “The money would definitely need to come out of the fund balance (reserve) for the year, and we’ll have to look at viable options to offset these (ongoing) costs. But we all have agreed (staff) is our number one priority.”
Rouch said the numbers in the ordinance could be different because the values are from “a point in time” and circumstances could change from when the amounts were initially proposed.
“This would be a cost of living increase, which would keep our employees able to get groceries and other items,” Rouch said.
The funds for the various accounts taken from city budgets or reserves are:
- General Fund: $265,310
- Transportation Fund: $64,890
- Parks Fund: $82,914
- Police Fund: $287,771
- Fire Fund: $219,556
- Utilities Fund: $171,452
The total cost to the city would be $1,091,893.
Rouch told Branson Tri-Lakes News the funds for this year will have to come from reserves, which Rouch does not like to do with ongoing expenses like salaries, but it was a viable option for this situation.
“We had revenue far above expectations last year, which led to a stronger reserve for the city this year,” Rouch said.
Alderman Clay Cooper noted during alderman discussion the cost of keeping employees can actually save the city over the long run.
“We can’t afford people looking elsewhere,” Cooper said. “Replacing them is almost impossible.”
Mayor Larry Milton said the 7% discussed in the finance department doesn’t really increase an employee’s buying power.
“It covers the cost of inflation,” Milton said. “The employee is not really going to put an extra penny in their pocket at the end of the day.”
Milton referred to Alderman Bill Skains’ mentioning earlier in the discussion of previously approved stipends, which Milton termed “stop gap measures,” but noted the stipends were planned to be “a salary increase.”
The mayor said the stipends and the measure they were voting on aren’t long-term solutions.
“We’re just putting a band-aid on this,” Milton said. “This is a temporary solution, knowing we’re determined to take care of our employees. We mentioned in the finance committee meeting, where we set a deadline for June, and said the stipend is a one-time thing. We’ll have our staffing survey done, so before we get too far into the year, we can analyze this to make more educated decisions. But the Finance Committee was very committed to take action on this and take action promptly.”
The measure passed on a voice vote because there were technical issues with the computerized voting system. All aldermen voted in favor.
A city staff report noted the bill is the “minimum amount needed” and the Finance Department would “like to revisit this discussion mid-year” to keep up with inflation.
Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News Wednesday, Feb. 9, and said he hopes citizens can see the need for the cost-of-living increase.
“We’re actually experiencing 7% inflation,” Milton said. “The cost of everything has gone up. So just for the employees to break even will take 7%. Couple that with all the businesses in our area and in the country having trouble finding employees. They’re having to raise their salaries in order to be competitive for the best employees, and the city’s no different. We have excellent employees at city hall and we want to keep them.
“There’s a lot of loyalty from the employees of this city, but they need to feed their families, and it’s an ongoing expense but what can you do? When we say ‘the city,’ we don’t mean our bricks and mortar, we mean the people.”
Alderman Bill Skains said the adjustment is long overdue.
“It was past time for needing salary adjustments,” Skains said. “We were close to losing many employees. Losing them would have cost the city so much more than just dollars, but expertise that cannot easily be replaced.”
Alderman Ruth Denham said she sees the increase as temporary.
“In a nutshell, the reason I voted yes is because it is a temporary decision,” she said. “A staff study session is going to be completed and this will be really looked at more in-depth in June.”
Second reading and final passage of Bill 6132 is currently scheduled to take place during the Board of Alderman meeting on Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., in the board chambers at Branson City Hall. The public will be able to comment on the measure before the final vote.
