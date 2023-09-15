Hollister Homecoming Downtown parade.jpg

The Hollister School District is inviting businesses and community members to participate in homecoming events next week. 

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

With high school football season underway, local schools are preparing for homecoming festivities as a way to celebrate with their respective communities.

The Hollister School District is inviting community members and businesses to participate in Homecoming Week festivities by decorating their businesses and storefronts, from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22. Judging for the decorations will occur around 4 p.m. on Sept. 22. Those interested in participating should contact Travis Griessel at tgriessel@hollisterschools.com to ensure they are on the “Judge’s List”.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.