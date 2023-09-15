With high school football season underway, local schools are preparing for homecoming festivities as a way to celebrate with their respective communities.
The Hollister School District is inviting community members and businesses to participate in Homecoming Week festivities by decorating their businesses and storefronts, from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22. Judging for the decorations will occur around 4 p.m. on Sept. 22. Those interested in participating should contact Travis Griessel at tgriessel@hollisterschools.com to ensure they are on the “Judge’s List”.
Additionally, the downtown homecoming parade will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. with a bonfire to follow.
The parade will begin in the lot where the Mule Barn was located, behind Kendall’s Treasures Flea Market.
It will continue on historic Downing Street until it meets up with Business 65. From there, the parade will continue onto Business 65 and then left, onto St. James Street.
The parade will end at 108 Chad Lane, where the Hollister Farmer’s Market meets.
Homecoming coronation will take place before the game on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and kick-off time is at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact the Hollister School District at (417) 243-4000.
