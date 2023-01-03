Cox Medical Center Branson welcomed their first baby of 2023 around 2:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Nyra Jean Hicks became Branson’s newest resident, entering the world at 6 pounds even and is 18 inches long.
“[We want Nyra] to take in the big world little by little,” parents Cody and Summer Hicks said in a statement.
Nyra is Cody and Summer’s fourth child, joining her siblings Kali, Zane, and Nayeli.
No boys had been born at Cox Branson by press time.
Mercy announced the first baby of 2023 born in their hospital system arrived just after midnight on New Year’s Day in Springfield.
Greyson Mikal Soltys is the first child for mom Chelsea and dad Kris Soltys.
The baby was 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and is named for his grandfather and his uncle.
The first girl of the year for Mercy arrived around 1 p.m. on New Years Day. Zovie Amelia Anderson was 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and 20 inches long.
Both children were gifted special baskets by Mercy Kids’ nursing staff.
