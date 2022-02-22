The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the Reeds Spring High School have partnered up for a blood drive.
The blood drive will take place on Tuesday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Reeds Spring High School auxiliary gym. The event is open to the community, according to a statement from the Reeds Spring School District.
The CBCO was established in 1995 to provide a quality blood supply, in a timely manner, at the lowest reasonable fee, while remaining accountable to the local community, blood donors and health care providers. The center is the sole provider of blood products to over 40 area healthcare facilities, according to the CBCO website.
More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet local demand. With cancelations in the last few weeks of blood drives due to inclement weather, reserves dropped sharply, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Giving blood is the greatest thing you can do today, because it will make a difference tomorrow in the lives of your relatives, friends, and neighbors,” states the CBCO website.
All donors will receive a pullover jacket, while supplies last. Students must be 16 and fill out a parental permission form to donate. Donors are encouraged to make a reservation to donate. Reservation forms and parental permission forms can be found on the district website at www.rs-wolves.com.
