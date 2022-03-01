The state representative who is nicknamed “Superman” by several legislators in Jefferson City has been working at a herculean pace, with more bills in committee than any other freshman in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Rep. Brian Seitz (R-156) tells the Branson Tri-Lakes News he has “10 or 11 bills” which are currently working through various committees, including the No Patient Left Behind Act.
“The bill ensures someone in the hospital can be visited by a loved one, or a child can have a family member there to advocate for them, and see people in long-term care facilities,” Seitz said. “We do not need grandma or great-grandma, who may have a short time left on this Earth, have the family standing in the parking lot waving at her, while she has tears rolling down her face because she doesn’t understand what’s happening. Families need to be together because mental health is just as important as physical health. This isolation is harming people.”
Seitz says the bill has been folded into a House Bill Substitute with four other similar bills and it’s passed the first committee level.
“It should be moving to the House floor soon so we can get this taken care of,” Seitz said. “We want to advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”
Seitz is also excited the Missouri Entertainment Industry Investment Act is beginning to move.
“I had to pull teeth to get the bill in the tourism committee,” Seitz said. “It’s a comprehensive bill which is 22 pages long. The bill summary, which is usually a few paragraphs, is 13 pages. I wanted to make sure to cross the Ts and dot the Is.
“It has the potential to bring billions in state-wide.”
Seitz modeled the bill after the bill in Georgia, which has brought billions into the state in television and movie productions.
He says with the talent in the Branson area, not only from performers but from the production crews with expertise in lighting, sound, and other fields necessary for film and TV production, thousands of jobs could be created.
“Branson could boom again,” Seitz said. “This could be another 1991 if this bill passes.”
Unfortunately, some of Seitz’s biggest opposition to the measure could be from fellow conservative Republicans.
“They don’t like the idea of what they consider tax credits,” Seitz said. “However, this is a situation where we don’t have this industry in the state. It’s not a case of picking a winner, it’s a case of creating the game. This measure could bring an additional 4 billion dollars in tax revenue into the state.”
One bill Seitz had made a priority isn’t one of the bills moving through the House. The bill would require insurance companies to consider PTSD in first responders an occupational disease, has fallen on mostly deaf ears during Seitz’s second year.
“I’m looking at the legislation which is coming through and there is nothing similar to it,” Seitz said. “Maybe [party leadership] is thinking they’ll add it as an amendment? If nothing happens this session, if I’m re-elected, I’ll file it a third time.”
Seitz said it’s time for people to realize our first responders face a lot more than the physical dangers which come with being a police officer, firefighter, or EMT.
“PTSD needs to be recognized as an occupational disease for our first responders,” Seitz said. “Insurance companies should cover it. These people not only put themselves in harm’s way, but have to deal with horrific situations, and as I said before mental health is as important as physical health. The people who helped me last time have pulled back a little bit, I think they want to go a different way, but I will refile it.”
Seitz said one major problem is special interest groups have significant sway over the legislature.
“Sad to say but much of our state capitol is controlled by special interest groups,” Seitz said. “If they want a bill to go through, magically they just go through to the Senate. I can’t do anything about the Senate, or whether or not the Governor signs it, but I can push things through the house. And special interest groups are a very large roadblock.”
With redistricting taking place in the next session of the legislature, Seitz says he has mixed feelings about his district. He is excited about the population increase in the district, especially in the Branson/Hollister area, but is disappointed it means he will lose the southern parts of his current district to Rep. Travis Smith.
However, Seitz says he takes comfort in the fact he and the representatives who border his district, Rep. Brad Hudson and Rep. Travis Smith, have similar values and similar morals which allows them to work together.
“What better representation does the 156th district have than the three state representatives in this area on the tourism committee, bringing Missouri tax dollars back to our district?” Seitz said. “Up in the Capitol, it’s all about relationships. In the house, it takes 82 people to pass anything. There are no lone wolves who are successful in the House.”
While Seitz is working with his fellow legislators to push forward legislation in the tourism committee, he is also standing up against Governor Parson in what Seitz feels is spending overreach.
“I voted no on the recent supplemental budget sent by the governor,” Seitz said. “We should have had a special session back in September. We knew it was coming, and in mid-January the Governor sent this to us and we’re told by mid-February this supplemental budget needs to be put in play.”
Seitz added the Governor is wanting to make a significant expansion of the state’s budget, similar to what’s happening in Washington, D.C..
“This year’s budget for the state capital is just under 35 billion dollars,” Seitz said. “That’s a lot of money the state will be collecting in taxes and presenting out the way they do.The governor has asked for a 47-billion-dollar budget in the next year. That would be a growth of 13 billion in one year. My answer is absolutely not!”
Seitz noted some will likely criticize him for voting against the measure which includes teacher salary increases, but his no vote doesn’t mean he doesn’t support higher salaries for teachers.
“I’m going to vote no on the upcoming budget bill, but it doesn’t mean I’m not for teacher pay raises,” Seitz said. “I’m for them. We need the most qualified teachers and we need to pay them. But whatever happened to cutting the budget? The supplemental didn’t do it, and the budget coming up is going to increase exponentially like the federal government. We need to cut the budget, not raise it by 13 billion dollars.”
Seitz said he will be filing to run for another term.
“I look forward to serving the 156th district for another six years, and then move to the State Senate where I can continue my service,” Seitz said.
WHY DO SOME PEOPLE IN JEFFERSON CITY CALL SEITZ ‘SUPERMAN’?
Seitz said his ‘Superman’ nickname has led to some great moments in the State House.
“Twice the Speaker of the House has recognized me on the floor as the representative from the planet Krypton,” Seitz said as he laughed. “I walk down the hallways and people call me Superman.”
Seitz said his love of the Man of Steel comes from a long time passion.
“I started collecting comic books in 1971,” Seitz said.
Seitz estimates he has over 40,000 comic books, including some rare comics of high value.
“My favorite character has always been Superman,” Seitz said. “In his world, Superman stands for truth, justice, and the American way. I want to embody those values in my life. I live in a district, in a city in Branson, which I also think embodies those values.”
Seitz said he toned down his love of Superman in his first campaign but told his campaign manager if he won he would be himself in Jefferson City.
“Sometimes the real world can be a terrible place,” Seitz said. “Sometimes it’s a nice escape to delve into a comic book world, the sci-fi, where there is a defined good versus evil and the good wins.”
Seitz said he hopes people who visit his office in Jefferson City will enjoy the memorabilia he keeps on display.
“The people who come to my office, I hope they’ll see my memorabilia and enjoy the visit. I just want to bring a little bit of fun up to the Capitol,” Seitz said.
Seitz also said when people see him around the Capitol, they don’t know Superman’s always in their midst.
“Here’s something your readers might not know: I wear my Superman shirt on the floor of the House under my coat and tie,” Seitz said. “When people spot me and realize it, they ask for pictures, so I pull open my shirt like Superman to reveal the emblem.”
