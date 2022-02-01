The city of Branson is once again named one of the top destinations in the United States.
TripAdvisor released the list of Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2022 and Branson is ranked No. 3 in the list, marking the 11th straight year the city has been one of the top tourism destinations in the nation.
“Branson has limitless possibilities for a memorable vacation,” the TripAdvisor entry on Branson reads. “While visiting you can: attend star-studded performances at Branson’s many live shows; enjoy Silver Dollar City, one of the world’s top theme parks; take in the beauty and adventure of the Ozark Mountains and three pristine lakes; play some of the best golf in the Midwest; visit museums highlighting the area’s rich history and culture; relax at spas and resorts; and shop at Branson’s many boutiques, galleries and outlets.”
A press release from TripAdvisor announcing the top three ranking for Branson notes the recent naming of Payne’s Valley as Golf Digest’s “Best New Public Course in America.” The blossoming golf scene, which now has five of Missouri’s Top 10 golf courses, is cited as a major reason for the ranking.
However, diversity in entertainment options was also key.
“Branson adds new activities and family fun every year, providing a virtually endless list of interesting experiences,” Explore Branson Director of Communications Lynn Berry said in a statement. “We’ve been entertaining guests for decades, yet the number of visitors has been increasing annually, this is largely attributable to the fun and new things to see and do.”
The full list can be found at tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice under the “Destinations” link.
