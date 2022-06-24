A 2-year old girl nearly drowned in the James River on Monday, June 20, in Stone County.
The Missouri State Water Division reported the unnamed 2-year old girl from Spokane was playing on the gravel bar, when she entered into the waters of the James River, two miles north of Galena. The child was given CPR with instructions from 911 dispatch after reportedly being under the water for two minutes.
The child was revived and transported to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield by a personal vehicle to receive further medical care, according to the online incident report.
