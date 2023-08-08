A celebration of giving back to the community through time and effort took place at The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks on Thursday, July 20, at the graduation ceremony for the first two classes of the area’s Give 5 program.
The Give 5 program started in Springfield when former city manager Greg Burris and city public information officer Cora Scott looked for a way to get the Baby Boomer generation involved in giving back to the community. Their community’s non-profit groups were struggling because funding from federal and state sources was shrinking, and they were unable to hire the staff necessary to fill needs.
“We call it civic matchmaking,” Program Co-Creator Greg Burris said in May when the program launched in the Branson area. “The program provides the journey to find the best individual fit between program participant and nonprofit volunteer opportunity.”
The ceremony at The Keeter Center celebrated the first graduates of the program and the nonprofit groups they will be offering their time to help. Program founder Burris spoke about how much the program’s expansion meant to him and co-founder Scott.
“This is a goosebump moment for me,” Burris said. “When Cora and I created this program about five years ago, we had no idea it would grow. The idea was to get this program to grow in Springfield, Missouri, and Greene County, and then we’d gain national recognition for our volunteerism, and it would be our secret sauce. Then we messed that entirely up by sharing the idea with other communities.”
Burris then provided examples from other programs where introverts came out of their shell when they found a charity whose mission deeply resonated with them, and how people who were polar opposites politically became great friends and worked together to advance the cause of different nonprofits.
Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney said the volunteers who come through a program like Give 5 are invaluable resources.
“Volunteers are crucial to helping not-for-profits throughout our community meet our missions,” Mahoney told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They also bring wisdom, life experience and energy to understaffed areas of our community. I cannot tell you how much they uplift our team. They are such an enhancer to culture.”
The Give 5 program for Taney and Stone counties is funded by SeniorAge, Ozark Mountain Country Cares, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, and Transformation Ozarks.
The graduates of Class 1 include: Madeline Allin, Joanne Brosnahan, Michael Brosnahan, Steve Harter, Judy Hartley, Hayden Head, Deb Hirschi, Guy Hirschi, Mike Rivera, Brenda Romine, Rod Romine, Jim Wirth, and Shirley Wirth.
Class 2’s graduates were: Roxanne Amundsen, Nyssa Berhorst, Anne Marie Carlile, Barb Ellison, Jerry Glor, Barb Krueger, Debbie Lantz, Caroll McCullough, Loretta McCullough, Nickie Rivera, Cathy Sampson, Gary Sampson, Salina Silkwood, Julieann Toth, and Peiti Williams.
For information about upcoming classes, which begin Aug. 10, contact Nyssa Berhorst at Our Lady of the Lake at NyssaBerhorst@OLLBranson.com or by calling 417-334-2928 extension 101. Registration for classes can be done online at OLLBranson.com/Give5.
