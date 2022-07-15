A Branson elementary school teacher has been honored by the Southwest Regional Professional Development Center.
Jacki Lee, a first-grade teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary, has been named Regional Teacher of the Year. She has been a part of the Branson school district for 28 years.
The Missouri State-based organization provides training, consulting, and support for 94 school districts throughout southwest Missouri.
The Regional Teacher of the Year program began in 2016 to celebrate teachers from around the state who show excellence in their classrooms. Nominated teachers go through a screening process which includes written essays on subjects like what influenced them to become a teacher, defining a project they helped create which enhanced their school’s culture, or a lesson they teach which they feel “defines” them as a teacher.
Eligibility requirements listed on the program’s website include the candidate being highly respected by students, parents, colleagues, and the community; must have an active role in school leadership; and must be able to foster excellence in improved student learning.
Lee, along with her school’s principal, superintendent of schools, and the President of the school board will attend a banquet in her honor at the Missouri State Teacher of the Year awards held in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.