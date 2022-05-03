Fresh produce, hand-crafted items, baked goods and amazing company await visitors at the Hollister Farmers Market by State of the Ozarks.
The market opened for the season on Saturday, April 16. It is open to the public every Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m., April through mid-October, located at 108 Chad Lane on the corner of James Street and BB Highway in Hollister.
State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston told Branson Tri-Lakes News the market is a way to give a place for locals and visitors alike to have a place to get their locally grown produce and plants, homemade baked goods, homemade canned goods and area craft goods.
“Basically, what we always try to do is have either fresh produce or fresh, outdoor living plants depending on the season and then of course, home baked goods, and homemade pickles, relishes, jellies,” Heston said. “We also have amazing craftsmen who bring their items to the market as well.”
Heston said one of the craftsmen who can be found at the market is Chris Boyd of Blue Eye Creative Woodcraft.
“Also, of course, artisans and craftsmen are very important for us. We have a rotating slate of artisan and craftsmen, who can be a part of the market,” Heston said. “Chris Boyd is our most regular at the market. His schedule doesn’t always allow him to be there all the time. But he is certainly one of the most regular and I really love watching people really engage with his work because very few people actually do the type of work that he does.
“He does intarsia wood art. He creates art pieces by using woods of different colors to create a mosaic type art picture. There’s no paint involved. And you have these incredible, in some cases, three dimensional images made out of wood and nothing is painted. Chris, to me, is a really underappreciated and unsung craftsman of the Ozarks. If you look at his stuff it is stunning. What a lot of people don’t necessarily realize is I’d say at least a third of this stuff is he has created the template for his work. He works from photographs a lot. It is amazing.”
The market, which is in its 3rd season, has become a destination and the vendors have become like a family, said Heston.
“The farmers market is a business. It has to be in order to be sustainable, but it’s more than that. It’s so important to us to bring the community together and to create the connection that happens when folks come to the market to engage with our vendors and to engage with us,” Heston said. “It is also about what happens amongst all of us vendors and organizers. It’s just extraordinary for me, because these people, we become like family. We all see each other every week. Or twice a week for the season. I can only speak for myself on this. I certainly hope other people feel the same way.”
Heston said visitors to the market have a wide variety of amish grown produce to choose from, within season.
“We always have amazing produce at the market. Not all the produce in the market is provided by the State of the Ozarks, but a very large chunk of it is Amish grown locally within the Ozarks,” Heston said. “The produce is usually first picked the day before or the same day of the market. It is very different from all of the products in the grocery store. It is different from produce which is grown and shipped across the country. Of course we’ve already gotten the question, ‘Where are your tomatoes?’ Tomatoes are not ripe yet. They take a little bit. A big part of our job is educating consumers on something called seasons. A lot of people have never grown up having to take seasons into account. They are used to just going to the store and getting produce. But we have seasonal fruits and vegetables at the farmers market.”
Heston said the tomatoes will be ready by mid to late May.
“Fortunately for us, the Amish do an incredible job. They start their tomatoes, probably around January and then transition them into the garden under high tunnel covers so we’re anticipating ripe locally grown Ozarks tomatoes, probably by mid-May, if not a little bit before which is incredible,” Heston said. “I can never get mine ready before July.”
According to Heston what is great about the local vendors is the relationships they cultivate with the consumers and the community.
“I would go as far to say this is one of those experiences, which to me is really gratifying. Regulars can really take advantage of this. If you come regularly and you get to know the vendors. Talk to them about what you want and there’s a good chance they’ll come up,” Heston said. “Or in some cases, like with homemade pies and cakes and stuff. In some cases you can bring them a recipe and be like, ‘Hey, could you try to make this?’ I think that’s something we’re so used to going to the supermarket. Yes, everything is in season all the time. It’s all there. But it’s just what it is, you can’t have a heartfelt conversation with an employee and say, ‘Oh, by the way, my mom made this. Would you make it and put it on the shelf?’ These kinds of conversations and moments happen at the market. And I think, to me, that’s really special.”
Heston said they will be having some special flowers and other items available for Mother’s Day.
“The fresh flowers and plants from the Amish are such a great Mother’s Day gift. Plus we have so many items and the market which would be perfect for Mothers Day,” Heston said.
Visitors to the market will get a treat this season by being able to visit the official Hollister Farmers Market mascot, according to Heston.
“I also would encourage folks to come by and say hi to our mascot. Because the Hollister farmer’s market does have an official mascot now,” Heston said. Our mascot is (Farmers Market Manager) Dale Grubaugh’s 10 month old basset hound puppy, Mr. Boo. Like I am 40 something years old and I’m like if I promise to be really good can I play with Mr. Boo.”
For more information visit stateoftheozarks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.