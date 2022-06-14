Dale Speelman, who ran in 2020 against Brian Seitz for the 156th state house seat, has registered to run for the Democratic nomination for the seat in 2022.
Speelman is a disabled military veteran, having served in the Army from 1977 to 1995 in a variety of roles including as a cryptologist and Russian language & military expert during the Cold War. His service included overseas tours and work with the National Security Agency.
Speelman says he’s running to break up the one-party control of the state capitol.
“[I’m running] to try to break the hegemony of the Republican senate and house,” Speelman told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “After reviewing the total of Republican legislation submitted this last session, it seems the republicans are good at telling (us) what we can’t do instead of working for the whole of the Missouri population.”
Speelman says his entire purpose is service to the state of Missouri.
“I would try to reach across the aisle to form some alliances with Republican representatives, especially the representatives from Southwest Missouri,” Speelman said. “I would consider legislation for District 156 before other legislation that doesn’t specifically benefit the entire area of 156. I would not practice party politics to vote down a good, Republican piece of legislation. Additionally, I would vote against a bad, Democratic policy. I would try to prove that all democrats are not ‘radical, left-wing liberals.’”
He is a board member of the Savannah Place Homeowners Association, and is a former member of the board of the Taneyhills Library. He is the owner of the Dickens Carolers of Branson.
When asked what he would do differently in his 2022 campaign compared to his 2020 campaign, Speelman spoke against his opponent, Seitz.
“Seitz has 2 things working for him,” Speelman said. “1. He’s a Republican in an area that has voted republican since the 1880’s. 2. He has a large Christian backing because he labels himself as a Calvinist preacher. This affords him the number of election signs that have recently cropped up. I don’t have that luxury of a big campaign budget such as my Democratic opponent or Seitz.
“The only thing I can do differently is to get out, shake hands and meet as many of the voters of this district as possible. However, since I am a disabled veteran with mobility problems, I’ll do the best I can. Seitz also does not care to meet for a debate. I asked him to do that several times in 2020, but he never responded. It seems he, as with other Republicans, doesn’t want to be put on the spot to answer uncomfortable questions.”
Find more information on his campaign page ‘Elect Dale Speelman for House of Representatives District 156’ on Facebook.
