The death of a worker at Silver Dollar City will be the focus of a federal investigation.
The U.S. Department of Labor says there is an ongoing investigation of the accident by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA.)
The release from the Department of Labor states the investigation was opened on Friday, July 22, following the Silver Dollar City employee’s death the previous day. The employee suffered “blunt force head trauma injuries” while doing maintenance on a rollercoaster on Wednesday, July 20.
OSHA will “determine how the injuries occurred and if any violations of safety regulations contributed to the injury and subsequent death.” The investigation must be completed within six months, during which time the citations are issued or monetary penalties will be proposed by the agency.
Employers are required to notify OSHA when an employee is killed on the job or suffers a workplace or work-related hospitalization, limb loss, or loss of an eye. Any death must be reported to OSHA within 8 hours, injuries within 24 hours.
Silver Dollar City said in a release the employee had been with the company since 2017 working in maintenance and construction. The employee’s name has not been released to the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.