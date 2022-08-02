The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day..
Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden.
The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame with around three dozen Top 10 country hits and as the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year for 1976.
Tillis also received the National Medal of the Arts from President Obama in 2011 for his contributions to country music.
“When Mel came to Bransonhe put his entire family into the show,” Milton said, “This started a trend in the community which would go on to define what it meant to perform in the Ozarks.”
Milton also said The Statesiders were “one of the last great bands in country music.”
Alderman Howden said he has to thank Branson for the time he was able to spend with his grandfather.
“If it hadn’t been for Branson, we wouldn’t have gotten all those years to spend right alongside him,” Howden said. “Otherwise he would have been on the road. Branson was such a legacy thing. He got to bring his entire family [into the show.] I think about Clay and how he puts his kids into the show. It’s a tradition that we started and it’s what makes Branson the special place it is.”
Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News Mel Tillis, Jr. will headline the concert which will close festivities on Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.
(Read more about the concert taking place on Mel Tillis Day on Page 9A.)
