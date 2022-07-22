The Branson Board of Aldermen approved a bill, through a double reading, which would allow the next step in the 76 Country Blvd. improvement project to move forward.
The measure, Bill 6180, approved a contract to design phases one and two of the project. This covers the distance from Shepherd of the Hills Expressway to the Branson Ferris Wheel. The project will be about 1.2 miles in length, and will include undergrounding of utilities and running water mains on each side of the roadway, so the road will not have to be disturbed to add new water connections.
Branson Director of Public Works/Engineering head Keith Francis explained the entire 76 Country Blvd. project has been broken down into six phases. He said the third phase of the project, from the Branson Ferris Wheel to Presleys’ Country Jubilee, has just been completed with the removal of overhead power lines. The segment “features expanded walkways, pedestrian crosswalks, and new overhead lighting.”
“We’re beautifying the strip to give our tourists the best experience possible,” Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News at a ceremony to celebrate the completion of phase three. “The big, wide sidewalks give families the chance to walk up and down from different attractions and theaters. It’s a huge improvement which makes it safer to move around our town. I’m looking forward to all the changes to come.”
City staff, the members of the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District board, and a team of citizens with a business or real estate interest in the area reviewed three Requests for Qualifications for this next step in the project. The consensus was to proceed with an RFQ from Great River Associates, Inc. The company will provide professional design consulting services with a maximum budget of $2,032,815. The funds will come from the 76 ECID collected tax dollars.
The services will include land surveying, data collection, infrastructure design, creative design, stakeholder engagement, funding, bidding, and construction administration for phases one and two.
“My comfort level is very high,” Mayor Larry Milton said about the project. “This is a huge, monumental change to our strip…this is really good stuff and it’s moving so far on time and on budget.
Francis noted the third phase project is approximately $260,000 under budget. He also praised the city’s employee of the month, Roger Clark, who arranged a lot of night work to install new lighting along phase three so it caused the least disruption to tourists during the summer, in keeping the project moving on time and under budget.
The double reading of the bill was recommended by city staff.
The votes in favor of Great River’s on the measure were unanimous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.