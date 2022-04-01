The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three events on Saturday, April 16, including the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The 6th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 9 a.m. at the RecPlex ball fields for children up to 10-years-old. The event, sponsored by the Branson United Methodist Church and The Grove Christian Church, will have over 12,000 candy and prize-filled eggs for three different hunting groups.
Children ages 3-years-old and under will hunt starting at 9 a.m., ages 4 to7 will start at 9:30 a.m., and ages 8 to10 will hunt starting at 10 a.m..
Any child participating in the event will need their own basket or bag for eggs and prizes.
The second event of the day also begins at 9 a.m. at the RecPlex, the Kid’s Community Garage Sale.
The sale is designed to give children between 5 and 14-years-old the opportunity to learn job related skills like counting money, marketing, pricing, and communicating with customers. While the children will be doing the majority of the work, parents and guardians are allowed to be in attendance to assist if necessary.
Items for sale must be children’s items such as toys and clothing, but also can include items which are handmade by the participating kids.
Booth space is available for a $10 fee and each booth will have one table and two chairs which can be used during the event. Vendor set up starts at 8 a.m. with the opening of the sale at 9 a.m., and all ages are welcome to attend and purchase items.
The third event on April 16, is the 2nd Annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt. This event is held at Stockstill Park, 524 Stockstill Lane.
The event, a partnership with the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, is for all dogs and owners. Dogs will be required to stay on a leash during the hunt. If a dog touches an egg with their nose, their owner can scoop it into a basket. The eggs will be filled with dog treats for after the conclusion of the hunt.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and the hunt starts at 2 p.m. The event is free, with a suggested $5 donation.
For more information about any of the events on April 16, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit BransonParksandRecreation.com.
