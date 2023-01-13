Area residents receiving WIC will have a temporary benefit increase extended through September, but they will need to contact the Department of Health and Senior Services to get their additional benefits.
Missouri WIC said the new amounts would be: $25 per month for child participants; $44 per month for pregnant or postpartum participants; and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. The additional funds will be dedicated to fruit and vegetable purchases.
Any eligible participants must contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits before using their eWIC card for January benefits. If they use their January benefit before the appointment, they cannot get the bonus until February benefits.
WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. More information about WIC can be found at wic.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-835-5465.
