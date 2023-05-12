Amid cheers from the small crowd still in attendance near the end of the Tuesday, May 9, Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a construction contract for a new fire station.
The contract was awarded to Construct Companies, LLC for just over $4 million for the new facility located on the south side of Branson near the former Welk Resort at 251 Champagne Boulevard. The 9,556 square foot building will have three bays for fire vehicles, six bunk rooms with living quarters, and multiple office spaces.
“The building is budgeted to be staffed with a captain, engineer, and two firefighters operating an engine company,” Fire Chief Ted Martin told the aldermen.
Martin noted the department received three bids for the construction project, but one of the three failed their qualification in one step of the building. The other company who reached the final state, but did not receive the bid was Snyder Construction.
Martin added the amount spent by the board on Tuesday night was not the final amount of expenses for the building.
“We will have additional funding to spend on our part,” Martin said. “We have some owner provided things to do like furniture and fixtures. In transparency, I want to inform you there will be some expenses above construction price.”
Mayor Larry Milton asked Martin to confirm the cost of the project is lower than initial projections for building construction.
“When we first went out to bid, it was $5.9 million,” Martin said. “We made some design changes, which included eliminating the meeting room, which we have meeting space around the city to use, and that allowed roof structure changes to be done. That allowed the water detention pond and some concrete to be eliminated, while still maintaining the footprint the firefighters laid out through an internal committee to build the floor plan. We’re excited this will serve the south side of the city.”
Martin noted the construction and operation of the fire station would likely reduce the city’s ISO rating from a 3 to a 2, which would benefit all city residents.
The Insurance Services Office rating, or ISO rating, scores a fire department’s ability to protect the community. The higher the ISO rating on a 1-10 scale, typically the lower insurance premiums will be for a community, although individual insurance companies will place a different value on the ISO rating.
“More fire stations are in the five to six range,” Martin told the board. “We are an ISO class 3, which usually means lower risk insurance policies for our properties here in town. When we add the station online, ISO believes we will be able to get to two, because of the added manpower, adding the fleet, adding the training, those features will come in to help us hopefully get that lower rating.”
The aldermen were universal in their praise of Chief Martin and the members of the fire department.
“Congratulations to you and your team,” Alderman Cody Fenton said. “This wasn’t just something that happened over night. There’s been a lot of years, and sweat and tears which have gone into this. You guys have done an awesome job on this design, I think it’s going to look really good down there. When that [initial cost] came back it was a shock, but you rolled up your sleeves and said ‘Let’s get it done’ and you kept pushing forward. So kudos to you and thank you for that.”
Several aldermen also thanked former Branson Alderman Dick Gass, who was in attendance at the meeting, for his work on the project during his time in office. Former Alderman Bill Skains also appeared at the meeting and urged passage of the ordinance during public comment.
The aldermen approved and executed a double reading on the measure, allowing for final passage in an attempt to move up the potential start of construction.
“After years of obstacles to build a new fire station on the South side of Branson, I am proud of this Board of Alderman for pushing this over the finish line,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Not only has this board fulfilled this promise, they have saved the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and interest by utilizing our existing tax revenue by paying cash for this new fire station. Our community deserves credit also for passing the Public Safety Tax. Your tax dollars are being spent wisely.”
The construction of the new fire station is estimated to begin June and the station will be under construction at the same time as renovations are taking place on the former White House Theater for a new police station and public safety center.
“We are excited,” Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This station has been planned for a lot of years to better serve the south side of the city including the resort areas and Pointe Royale. It will also benefit the remainder of the city by the adding of staff and apparatus. It’s going to improve our response times.”
Details about the project will be updated in the “Infrastructure Project Tracker” on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.