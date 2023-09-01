Lions Club Logo 2008 (color)

The TRL Lions Club is sponsoring a global contest for Reeds Spring Middle School students as part of Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

The Table Rock Lake Lions Club is offering a unique opportunity for young artists in Reeds Spring. 

The TRL Lions Club is sponsoring a global contest in Reeds Spring Middle School as part of Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. This fall, children in the two Reeds Spring Middle School art classes will create their entries at school. 

