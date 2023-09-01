The Table Rock Lake Lions Club is offering a unique opportunity for young artists in Reeds Spring.
The TRL Lions Club is sponsoring a global contest in Reeds Spring Middle School as part of Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. This fall, children in the two Reeds Spring Middle School art classes will create their entries at school.
This year’s theme is “Dare to Dream.” Over 600,000 children from 210 countries ages 11 to 13 as of Nov. 15, 2023 will vie for cash prizes, travel, and recognition. The competition proceeds from local to district, state, regional, national, and international levels. The global winner is selected in January of 2024. Last year’s winner was from Hong Kong. The Peace Poster Contest began in 1988.
“Kids’ dreams are goals and plans, not just wishes,” TRL Lions Secretary and Peace Poster Contest Chair Marie Tesreau said. “We want them to dream big and make world peace a reality.”
The TRL Lions Club is partnering with the Table Rock Art Guild and Gallery to allow the public to see some of the entries. The Guild will showcase several of the best pieces on their front award wall in early November.
“We are so excited about this collaboration,” Tesreau said.
The TRL Lions will award a gift card to one winning student from each of the two art classes. Then they’ll choose one of the winning pieces to move forward in the global competition. Cash prizes increase as the winners progress in the competition.
For more information about the TRL Lions Club visit ‘TRLLions’ on Facebook or call 575-737-8679.
