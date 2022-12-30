The 40th Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, titled a Big Honkin’ Anniversary, has been released featuring photos taken of the rigs while they were in Branson for the 40th Anniversary competition in June.
The calendar features the rigs of 12 truckers who drove in from around the country to compete in the Branson event. A place in the calendar was one of the prizes available to the SuperRigs Competition contestants. The winners then had their rigs pictured with various landmarks in the Branson area.
Southwest Missouri is represented in the calendar by Mike Hicks of Joplin, who drives for Fleenor Brothers out of Carthage.
“This is my first Shell Rotella SuperRigs. 40 years of great trucks, great oil,” Hicks told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s an historical event. My goal was not to win best of show. It was to make the calendar. It’s monumental to make the calendar. When they came up to me and said, ‘How are you doing?’, I was like, Ohhhh, I was just, I couldn’t, sorry, but it’s just a passion. I mean, all your work pays off. Somebody notices the pride you take in your ride, and it’s just great!”
Truckers from the United States and Canada are eligible to compete in the competition which has over $25,000 in cash and prizes for the winners. The trucks must be in active use by their owner/operators or by a trucking company. Best in Show for the Branson event was won by Arizona trucker Theresa DeSantis, the second time she has won the award at a SuperRigs competition.
The calendars are available online at srcalendars.com.
