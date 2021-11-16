The City of Branson has posted information for anyone who wants to run for a position on the Board of Aldermen in 2022.
The city has posted on the main page of their website a link for “2022 Candidate Filing Information.” The link takes you to the Boards and Committees page of the site, which has been updated with information about the alderman elections.
One alderman per ward will be elected. The seats up for election are currently held by Bill Skains (Ward I); Jeff Seay (Ward II); and Jamie Whiteis (Ward III.) The Branson Tri-Lakes News has reached out to all three incumbents to see if they will seek a second term; Skains says he is running for another term. Seay and Whiteis have not answered our requests by press time.
All three elections are for two-year terms. Anyone seeking the positions must be at least 18 years of age, a United States citizen, and a resident of the city for one year prior to the election. Also, they must be a resident of the ward they wish to serve both when they file and when they are elected to the position.
A city document on “Mayor and Alderman Duties” states: “Aldermen are elected to serve the citizens of their ward and often are asked to meet with their constituents. They attend all Board meetings and vote on items as they appear on the agenda and are presented by city staff. It takes a majority of the aldermen to pass an item and so individually, an Alderman does not have the authority to cause action on any item. The board also attends training conferences, ceremonial activities and other engagements.”
The document also says aldermen are expected to attend all Board meetings, along with study sessions. The aldermen will also serve on “various city committees” which usually meet once a month.
The city description warns a winning candidate will need to devote significant amounts of “personal time to carry out the duties of the office.”
“If you are interested in running for office, it should be a personal call to serve and help the citizens of the city,” the document reads.
In addition to the document about responsibilities of the office, there is also a sample candidate packet to allow those considering a run for office to see what they will need to submit to the city to be considered a candidate.
Candidates will be disqualified from the ballot if they have been convicted of a felony, or if they are delinquent in payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes, real property taxes on their place of residence, or if they are an officer of a fee office owing tax to the state.
The first day to file your declaration of candidacy for alderman will be Dec. 7, at the start of the business day in the city clerk’s office. Declarations will then be accepted during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, until 5 p.m. on Dec. 28. (The city clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 24 and 27.)
All candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order they return their declarations except on the first day. All candidates who return their declarations on the first day will have a random number drawn by the city clerk at the time of filing so all candidates receive equal treatment.
Anyone with questions should contact the Branson City Clerk’s office at 417-337-8522 or visit the city’s website at BransonMo.gov.
