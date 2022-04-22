A local insurance agency received an elite award.
Derek Bell’s State Farm Agency has received the State Farm Lifetime President’s Club Award. This award is given to the agency achieved by being ranked in the Top 50 of the more than 19,000 independently owned State Farm agencies in the United States for five times within the past five years, according to a press release. In the latest rankings, the agency finished 24th out of more than 19,000 offices and as the No. 1 agency in the state of Missouri.
The President’s Club program began in 1956 and is considered an esteemed and exclusive club by State Farm Agencies.
“When we opened the agency in 2007, from scratch with zero customers, Lifetime President’s Club seemed out of reach,” Bell said. “To finish as the 24th ranked agency in the nation in 2021, and to achieve the Lifetime President’s Club recognition, is a dream come true for my team and my family. We aspire every day to create a reputable, trusted environment in which we can help our customers and provide them with superior protection from life’s unexpected events. Our goal is to give our customers the knowledge behind our products and services, so we can be there for them on their best and worst days.”
Bell said he is proud to have his agency given this award, against so many larger agencies around the country.
“We are so proud to have accomplished this feat in a small town like Branson, as we have to compete with all the major metropolitan areas from across the nation,” Bell said. “The Ozarks are an amazing place to call home and we are so honored to represent the residents of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas on a national level.”
Bell is a 2005 graduate of College of the Ozarks, with a degree in Business Administration. The Derek Bell’s State Farm Agency has two office locations, one located at 171 South Payne Stewart Drive, Suite 300 in Branson and another location in Berryville, Arkansas.
For more information visit: www.derekbell.net.
