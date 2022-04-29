The city of Branson has been given a special honor from the Arbor Day Foundation.
The city has been given the Tree City USA Growth Award honoring the city’s “commitment to effective urban forest management.”
The Growth Award focuses on sustainable community forestry programs which include building a team to help measure trees and forests, plan and perform necessary work on the urban forest, and building framework for community involvement.
According to a city press release, urban tree planting reduces energy consumption by up to 25%. The release added properly places trees can add up to 20% to property values and help maintain clean water and animal habitats.
Branson has been named a “Tree City USA” for 27 years. The designation means the city participates in programs to enhance urban forestry through direction, assistance, and national recognition.
