A woman from Hollister sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, eight miles south of Hollister.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kaylee, Parton, 32, of Berryville, Arkansas was traveling west on Highway 86, when she failed to slow her 2021 Volkswagen Atlas for stopped traffic and struck the rear of a fellow westbound 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Robin Kean, 64, of Hollister.
Kean was transported by EMS to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for her serious injuries. Both Parton and Kean were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the online crash report.
